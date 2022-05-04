Nyaho-Tamakloe recounts discussion with Akufo-Addo that got him furious

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe speaks on relationship with Akufo-Addo

He said, Alan Kyerematen is not a stronger candidate for NPP



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stated Kyerematen should have resigned from Akufo-Addo's govt



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the founding members of the governing NPP, has opened up on a discussion he had with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that got him very furious.



The now-suspended member of the party said that during his time as an Ambassador to Serbia, President Akufo-Addo, then a Foreign Minister, visited him at his base and in their discussion, he told President Akufo-Addo to prepare to lead the party.



“I said, Addo D, I think you should get and be prepared for leadership. Then, he told me that Nyaho, [it] won’t be that easy. I asked him what is the problem [because] you are the next in line. Then he said, oh! Kofi Diawuo [Kufuor] has brought somebody. Then I asked him, who is Kofi Diawuo bringing then he mentioned Alan Kyerematen. I told him that, Alan was not up to the task now.



"I was very furious, I’m being frank with you. So, immediately, I called to find out whether that was true and it was confirmed that a young man by the name of Alan Kyerematen is going to contest against Nana Addo…," Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said on Metro TV's ‘One on One’ show, April 25, 2022.

He added that when the NPP was about having its congress at the University of Ghana, he was on leave and flew into the country but he didn’t go to the congress grounds.



He said, it was during a meeting with Francis Poku, the former National Security advisor, that he was then informed that Nana Addo had won the race because Alan was asked to step down.



He then decided to go and congratulate his friend, who had been elected the flagbearer of the party.



“Francis told me that when I go, I should let my friend know that he is not a tribal leader, he is now a national leader…," he said.



To Dr, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe doesn’t find Alan Kyerematen as a strong for the NPP.

He said, Kyerematen based on his vision to lead the party in 2024, should have resigned from Akufo-Addo’s government based on his principles.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe further stated, "in Alan’s case, if he will work on merit, he may have sympathy on some people but I don’t find him to be that strong…



"Alan I expected to have resigned in principle some time ago and if he had done that, I, Nyaho, would have followed him to any place but he didn’t have the courage. If Alan had done that, he would have path a way for his political future."



"There are a lot of infractions, and he knows it. I would have taken the opportunity and resigned. I saw Alan as a principle person, because people who have principles, their integrity is on the line and if you have to be a leader, that is the key point," he lamented.



