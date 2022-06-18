Nyaho Tamakloe to join demo against Akufo-Addo - Report

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe with members of Arise Ghana

Arise Ghana visits NPP founding member

Group schedules demo for June 27 and 28



Dr Nyaho Tamakloe welcomes Arise Ghana



A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is set to participate in a demonstration to drum home some concerns about various occurrences under the current government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



A newly birthed coalition, Arise Ghana, has set June 28 and June 29, 2022, to embark on demonstration on various issues including the fuel price hikes, the 1.5% Electronic Transfers Levy (E-Levy) and the alleged grabbing of state lands by officials of the current government.



The group as part of the protest is also demanding a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into the government's expenditures in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a total cancellation of the Agyapa Royalties deal as well as “protest against increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses” under the current government.

In a release signed by Listowel Nana Poku, who identifies as a member of the NPP and leading member of Arise Ghana, the group said it has paid an official visit to Dr Nyaho Tamakloe to inform him of their objectives and officially invite him for the upcoming protest.



According to the group, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe aside from welcoming their pursuit also assured them of his participation in the protest.



“Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on his part welcomed the group and counselled us to see the course we have chosen as service to the people and nothing more. He admonished us to be people of integrity and to remain resolute and united in the pursuit of the objectives of the group.



“Above all, the senior Citizen and Statesman assured Arise Ghana of his unflinching support and his presence at our upcoming demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June, 2022,” the statement cosigned by Executive Director of ASEPA and leading member of Arise Ghana, Mensah Thompson stated.