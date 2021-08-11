Nyaho Tamakloes’s posture is bad for NPP’s health – Director of International Affairs

Founding member of NPP, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Director of International Affairs, Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso has described the constant reprimands from a founding member of the party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe as unfit for someone of his calibre.

According to him, every group has a way of dealing with its problems and prefers not to wash their dirty linen in public, but the renowned doctor has taken his criticism of the party too far.



“His disposition and posture are not too good for the health of the party. When you’re part of the party and there are issues, there is always a way of dealing with them. The party’s constitution seeks for us to declare and promote the party’s good name at all times and he’s not doing that,” he shared.



He believes Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has to publicly support the party while reprimanding it and fight for change on the inside. “How can he endorse someone else for an election when the party has a candidate. What does that mean? He is a member of the party and is not expected to behave otherwise.”



Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso refuses to recognize Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe as part of the NPP. “He has always been pissing on and making uncomplimentary comments about the party,” he told Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk.



Former national chairman of the NPP has said, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe and 3 former leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, currently have ‘no status’ in the party.

The other 3 ‘no status’ members are: Paul Afoko, Sammy Crabbe and Charles Wereko-Brobbey.



The four have been known to have broken ranks with party positions in the past and have been suspended at a point or the other.



Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe was a founding member of the NPP who was indefinitely suspended by the party in 2016.



The suspension was occasioned by a petition presented by a member from the Ayawaso constituency who alleged that actions by Nyaho Tamakloe undermined peace and unity in the party.



But as recently as 2021, Nyaho Tamakloe has insisted that he was suspended becaue he had condemned undemocratic behaviour in the party at the time, he remains an ardent critic of the government and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.