Nyantakyi trial: Court sets case management date for November 26

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

• Prosecutor in Nyantaky trial changed

• Case management adjourned after initial schedule



• Nyantakyi and one other standing trial over Anas Number 12 exposé



The case management stage of the ongoing trial of banned former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, and former Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan, has been fixed to November 26, 2021.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the case before an Accra High Court presided over by Justice El-Freda Dankyi, had initially set the date for Friday, October 29, 2021, but had to adjourn to a new date.



The adjournment of the case is said to have been occasioned by a change in the prosecutor handling the trial.

Kwasi Nyantakyi and Abdulai Alhassan are standing the trial for alleged impropriety in their capacity as Ghana football management officials which were uncovered in an investigative piece released by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018.



The two have been charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud and corruption by a public officer, to which they all pleaded not guilty.



According to the prosecution, the two accused executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of a non-existent company under the guise of attracting sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



They are further accused of demanding US$12 million from a supposed investor and promising to land the investor government contracts.



The Number 12 investigative piece by Anas and his Tiger Eye Private Investigative team covered the 2018 Commonwealth Games, 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Ministry of Youth & Sports, GFA, the Ghana FA Cup and the Women’s Football League.

Mr Nyantakyi in a meeting set up by the Tiger eye team in Dubai with a supposed investor, demanded some monies while asserting his influence to lead the investor in securing government contracts in Ghana.



Among other things, the former GFA President who was recorded on video said he could reach the president and the vice president given the right resources (money) to be paid as bribes.



