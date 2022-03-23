Nyinahini Youth & Sports Complex: Residents bare teeth at government over stalled project

Some residents of Nyinahini have expressed great worry over the neglect of the sports complex

A section of residents of Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has expressed worry over the total neglect of the Nyinahini Sports Complex.

When Akoma FM randomly spoke with some of the locals of Nyinahini, they responded with intense concerns over the government’s lackadaisical attitude to completing the sports complex.



The Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah, who was Sports Minister in 2018, cut sod for the construction of the Youth and Sports Center as part of the government’s intervention and initiative towards the development of sports in the country.



The $1.8-million Nyinahini Youth and Sports Complex Project, which according to the Chief Executive of the National Youth Authority Sylvester Tetteh was 95 percent complete, had its replica dotted across 10 regions in the country, and was expected to have been completed in nine months.



But Akoma FM‘s recent checks on the facility revealed that contractors have not been to the site since December 2020.



As part of production for the GhanAkoma monologue segment dubbed ‘Mr. President’, which is aired every Wednesday, the spotlight was put on the state of the Nyinahini Youth and Sports Complex.



The team moved to the project site on a fact-finding tour, interacting with Nyinahini residents, who bitterly spewed their frustration on the abandoned project.

They said the project has missed its deadline for over three years.



The Nyinahini residents who interacted with the team appeared to be angry over the delay in completing the project.



One woman who sells plantain at the roadside near the Assembly block explained that “we don’t even have Teacher Training College or Nursing School here at Nyinahini but they are spending millions on a project which has no benefits to the people of Nyinahini. We need development, not these unnecessary projects”.



Another trader who identified himself as Yaw Boateng also waded into the lamentations, explaining that “I am not sure the government really know the priorities and needs of the people. He wouldn’t have built this sports complex here because there’s no serious sporting activity here so places like Asokwa, Aswase, and other cosmopolitan areas would have been reasonable”.



Checks on all the other nine projects revealed all the various youth and sports complexes have stalled for at least one year.