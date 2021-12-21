Nyinawusu murder; two remanded in prison custody

The two have pleaded not guilty

Source: GNA

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of four small scale miners at Nyinawusu in the Atwima-Mponua District.

Solomon Mensah 21 and Ibrahim Mohammed are said to be among the youth of Nyinawusu, who attacked and lynched the deceased persons at the palace of the chief of Nyinawusu on December 7 this year on suspicion that they were armed robbers.



After the lynching, it turned out to be that the victims were small scale miners from Kotokuom, a nearby town in the area.



They pleaded not guilty and would return to court on December 23, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida, told the court that on December 6, this year at about 1600 hours, the deceased persons went to prospect for gold at Nyinawusu.



He said the next day, they were on motorbikes to Kwanfinfi, when one Rasta, who is currently at large, stopped and asked them to go to the chief’s palace because the chief wanted to see them.

They obliged and went to the palace and Rasta pointed at them and told the chief that the deceased persons had committed robberies on the Nyinawusu-Kotokuom road the previous day.



The deceased persons denied the charge and the chief kept them in a room and informed the Nkawie police.



According to the prosecution, the chief was waiting for the arrival of the police when some youth from the community surrounded the palace, damaged the doors to the room where the victims were kept and beat the four of them to death.



DSP Dalmeida said the chief and another witness in the case reported the matter to the police.



The two persons were arrested and charged after investigations.