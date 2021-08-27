Nyobido Primary School pupils study under trees

The pupils seated under the trees

Correspondence from Northern Region:

Pupils of the Nyobido Primary School, in the Mion District, in the Northern Region trek to school to study under trees.



The Nyobido Primary School is the only school serving the entire community, but it cannot boast of a single classroom block or an office for both students and teachers.



The absence of classroom block is affecting the pupils' concentration level and also their academic performance.



Commenting on this in an interview with GhanaWeb's Northern Regional Correspondent, chief of the community, Nyobi Munkanjo, said the absence of the infrastructure is making schooling unattractive in the community.



He lamented that the situation is hindering the school from holding classes, especially during the rainy season.

“As you can see, we do not have what they called classrooms here. So whenever there are signs of rain, the teachers normally close the students to go home because there is no place to shelter them," he told GhanaWeb.



Chief Munkanjo also indicated that due to the situation, most teachers posted to the community often reject postings to the community.



He, therefore, called on authorities and the MP of the area, Hon. Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, to come to their assistance by providing the school with the needed infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.



Justice Nindam, the Assemblyman of the area, also said the situation is a nightmare to the community and similarly appealed to authorities to come to the aid of the school.