Nzema Association of Atlanta gives scholarship to brilliant but needy SHS graduates

Beneficiaries of the NAA scholarship

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Nzema Association of Atlanta (NAA) has awarded scholarships to three brilliant but needy Senior High School graduates to further their education at the tertiary level.

The scholarship programme, since its inception in 2018 has benefitted twelve (12) brilliant but needy SHS graduates.



The aim of the scholarship programme is to support Nzema students to be imparted with oil and gas skills and knowledge to be employed by the oil and gas companies in the area.



Speaking at the colourful ceremony during this year's presentation of the awards at AYA Community Centre in Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Mr. Paul Hopeson Kwaw, the Chairman of the Association said every year the Association gives scholarship to three brilliant but needy SHS graduates to further their education at the tertiary level.



He added that: "We have three Districts in Nzema, thus Nzema East, Ellembelle and Jomoro and we pick one beneficiary from the three Districts, we pay for their expenses for good four years. We have observed that our youth in Nzema don't get opportunity to work with the oil and gas companies in Nzema and when they go, the companies will tell them that they don't have the qualifications and that is why we Nzemas in Atlanta, US have been mobilizing resources to support brilliant but needy SHS graduates to get opportunities in the future".



He said the Association would continue to sponsor Nzema students every year to be great leaders in the future to help others.



Mr. Hopeson Kwaw, therefore seized the opportunity to advise the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and make their Districts very proud at the end of the four-year scholarship programme.

"Learn hard to make your District proud, be focused on your studies and learn hard to pave way for others to benefit from this scholarship," he counselled.



He also urged them to stay away from bad companies and be disciplined, "You need to keep your eyes on your goals, you need to stay away from bad companies."



He, also took the opportunity to advise school children to make good use of the internet than to use the internet to do unnecessary things.



"Use the internet to expand your knowledge. If you use GHC2 to buy data to visit social media to do unnecessary things then you can use same amount to buy data to read educational programmes on the internet, nowadays education is so so simplified, you can search for any topic on Google and learn so use the internet wisely," he said.



On his part, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency, who was once a member of the Nzema Association of Atlanta (NAA), thanked the current leadership of the Association for the kind gesture offered to the students to further their education.



He also advised the beneficiary students to learn hard to become successful citizens in Nzema.

He disclosed that he would continue to sponsor SHS graduates who couldn't pass Mathematics, English and Science to further their education to write NOVDEC.



The 2020 scholars are; Adama Kasim from Nzema East Municipality, Veronica Eduku from Ellembelle District and Lauven Mengome from Jomoro Municipality.



The ceremony brought 200 scores of people together, especially the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, Jomoro Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ernest Kofie, Ellembelle District Education Director, Mr. Peter Ackah Blay-Kwasi, religious leaders, traditional leaders, educationalists, parents, Assembly Members, the media among others.



