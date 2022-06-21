Nzema Chiefs vow not to allow anybody do galamsey on their land

File photo

The Chiefs and Elders of Nzema in the Western Region have vowed not to allow any group of persons to do illegal mining (galamsey) activities on their stool land.

This pledge came as a result of a press statement issued by a group calling itself as 'Environmental Advocacy Group Against Galamsey' about galamsey activities in Nzema.



The group headed one Madam Alluah Vaah accused the Divisional Chiefs, sub-chiefs, Odikro and Elders of Aiyinasi, Basake and communities in Aiyinasi North of Ellembelle District of the Western Region of engaging themselves in illegal mining activities (galamsey).



Addressing the media at Basake on behalf of the angry chiefs in the aforementioned communities, the Chief Maker of Aiyinasi, Abusuakpanyinli Peter Enderson Yemi refuted the allegations circulating on social media that they have been engaging themselves in galamsey activities.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the 4th estate of the realm. We have gathered here to shed light and refute all claims on the alleged galamsey activities in Muntukwa which sought to impugn the integrity of Nananom, our elders and the Odikro of Muntukwa as Galamsey operators who in the cause of their act have destroyed water bodies especially the Nren stream which runs between Muntukwa and Aidoosuazo all in the Aiyinasi North which is constitute part of our stool lands in the Ellembelle District.



The reckless allegation which is contained in a petition sent to the Mineral Commission and other stakeholders and copied to us emanated from a so called Environmental Advocacy Group headed by one Alluah Vaah of Nzema Akonu (Bakanta). As if that is not enough, they have gone to the extent of posting pictures of my person on social media which is deliberately designed to portray me as a galamsey operator", he explained.

He, therefore, emphasized that the statement issued by the Environmental Advocacy Group Against Galamsey was a mere lie just to tarnish the good image of the Chiefs in the area.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, those allegations are blatantly false and a calculated attempt to tarnish our hard-earned reputation. At least, natural justice demands that upon hearing those allegations they could have crossed checked from our end and if not satisfied with our explanation send a team to Muntukwa to verify the said allegations but because of cheap popularity synonymous with most cheap advocacy group, they decided to run to social media to malign us and defame our persons", he stated.



He explained that, "the gravitas of the matter is that about a month ago a team conferred on us at Aiyinasi and informed us of a gold prospecting activity in and around Muntukwa area which has been ongoing for many years without our knowledge.



Upon hearing this we invited the Odikro of Muntukwa for clarity which he also confirmed of the presence of the company and their prospecting activities. As elders, we are not anti-investment.



We further invited the company and sought further clarification which indicated that they had completed their exercise and awaiting their results of the samples taken from the area and that God willing if proven they will perfect their documentations for community mining scheme and exploit for gold under the mineral and mining Act 2006.

We knew this is a process and an onerous one indeed. We also tried to inform the MP of the area on this new development but prove futile as we couldn't reach him over the phone on this matter, so I sent a Whatsapp message to him to reach out to me, but all this attempt was not successful"



"As a result, we compiled and performed the customary rites consistent with our custom and tradition for two reasons: First, for their uncustomary entry onto our stool land without any permission.



Second, to assuage the gods of the land so that their samples collected will be proven and be successful. These were within our right and we did it. Surprisingly, it is this which has been misconstrued to mean that we are engaged in galamsey activity which has proven not to be true but false attempt by the advocacy group to tarnish the good image of Nananom", he added.



He said they were were not against prospect investors in their area but they would make sure the necessary processes were met.



He took the opportunity to assure the general public that they would not allow anybody to do galamsey on their land.

"Ladies and gentlemen, mining is not outlawed in Ghana. What is unlawful is illegal mining which we will not allow any group of persons to do it on our land. We are also not naive to the devastating effect of illegal mining.



Government in its wisdom through Parliament enacted and brought into law the Community Mining Scheme under the mineral and mining Act 2006 which we respect and will follow through if that is what will bring our people the needed jobs.



Aiyinasi and Basake stool lands are not islands to themselves. We are investment friendly people and will attract the good ones and according to law", he concluded.