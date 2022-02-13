Nzema East Municipal Assembly improves road network to boost agricultural activities

File photo of roads work ongoing

Source: GNA

The road linking Awuku-Aguafo-Agona in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region have seen a major facelift.

The reshaping of the roads, according to Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of NEMA, was made with the commitment to make them motorable and accessible for improved economic development.



Madam Amoah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said, her focus had been to make all roads in the Municipality motorable.



She added that with support from the government, the Assembly was gradually solving the road network challenge to boost agricultural activities in the Municipality.

She lamented that access to good roads was a major challenge the people were faced in the Municipality, hence the need to work hard to improve on them.



As a result, Madam Amoah pointed out that large quantities of farm produce were left in the farms to go waste.



The MCE further assured the people of her commitment to fix the poor roads to bring relief to residents and visitors to the Municipality.