Nzema Group bares teeth at Catherine Afeku over Auditor-General report

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue Gwira Constituency in the Western Region who doubles as the former Minister for Tourism, Mrs Catherine Ablema Afeku, has incurred the wrath of a group known as Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Young Patriots.

The attack on the integrity of Mrs Afeku follows the release of the Auditor- General’s reports for the period ended 31 December 2020, which cited, Mrs Catherine Afeku for misapplying an amount of GH¢387,196.00 meant for the Marine Drive project.



The group stated that the citing of Mrs Catherine Afeku in Auditor-General’s reports for financial malpractice is a complete embarrassment and shame she has brought to the people of Evalue Gwira constituency since she was once being the former MP of the area.



"We are shattered by the just-released Auditor-General’s reports for the period ended 31 December 2020, which cites, Hon Catherine Afeku, our former MP and former Minister for Tourism for misapplying an amount of GH¢387,196.00 meant for the Marine Drive project with unbelievable expenditures such as that of a whooping GH¢73,000.00 paid for the Minister’s trip to the Volta Region from 15th to 18th June 2018," the group in a press statement raised an alarm.



In a statement which was signed by the Convenor of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Young Patriots, Mr Lewis Addae Yankey l l and copied to Soireenews in Accra today Thursday, August 19, 2021, the group stressed that they are worried about the report of a release of GH¢200,000 for the celebration of the 2018 Kundum festival, an issue that has gotten the Kundum Planning Committee made up of chiefs from both the Lower and Upper AximTraditional Councils aggravated because of the dupery of the proclaimed expenditure.



According to the Axim Kundum Planning Committee, only GH¢7,000 was received from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

But, the group in the statement asserted that "The question now on the minds of many is where did the remaining GH¢ 197,000 go?



"And that is where we the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Young Patriots are calling on our former MP, Hon Catherine Afeku to come out clear on this issue and also cease from her habitual addiction of dragging the reputation of our great constituency into the ditch of shame and ridicule," the statement noted.



The Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, until the arrival of Hon Afeku, according to the statement was a well-revered constituency with a rich history of producing great personalities like Paa Grant of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), Wilhelm Anton Amo, the first black philosopher and PhD student of a Western university, Prof Ivan Addae-Mensah, one of the first professors of Nzemaland, Hon Edith Hazel, the first female MP of Nzemaland among others.



The statement pointed out that these enviable accolades have all been tattered with the emergence of Hon Catherine Afeku who now suffocates our constituency's reputation with a dark cloud of scandals and negative publications.



The statement mentioned that the first was the fraud scandal between her and the husband, Mr Seth Afeku, who was found guilty for defrauding an American couple on 19-10-2013 by an Accra High Court presided over by Her [Ladyship] Barbara Ackah-Yensu, where the trial judge directed the former MP and her husband to pay an amount of $217,464 plus 50 per cent interest to the plaintiff, Patricia and Bill Gick.

According to the statement, this case in question is still pending in the law court of competent jurisdiction.



The statement that "Also was the rotten deals at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture that led His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah to fire her from the post.



"And now this scandalous revelation by the Auditor General, not to mention her fishy deals with NAM1 plus galamsey activities on the Ankobra River," the statement revealed.



"We the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Young Patriots wish to therefore send a strong message to our former MP, Hon Catherine Afeku to again, come out clear on this issue and make available without any further delay the outstanding balance of the GH¢200,000 as reported by the Auditor General, to the Axim Kundum Planning Committee for the completion their ongoing theatre project at the Axim Government Hospital which has come to a halt due to financial difficulties".