Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition launches scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy students

The Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition (NAMLEC)

The Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition (NAMLEC) in the Western Region has inaugurated a scholarship scheme to provide financial assistance to brilliant but needy Muslim students.

This scholarship scheme will benefit the three Nzema Districts namely Ellembelle, Nzema East, and Jomoro.



Its aim is to help the brilliant but needy Muslim children to acquire knowledge to support national development.



The Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition has established a 12-acre rubber plantation to sustain the scholarship scheme.



Speaking on behalf of the Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition (NAMLEC) at the colorful inaugural ceremony at the Asasetre Islamic Basic School park over the weekend, Mallam Issa Pennah who is the newly-elected Treasurer for the coalition, commended all the Imams and Mallams of the entire Nzema Muslim Community for contributing towards the establishment of this first-ever scholarship scheme to support Muslim children.



He emphasized that the scholarship scheme would not benefit one particular District but benefit all three Districts in Nzemaland.

"Let me acknowledge all Imams and Mallams in the Nzema Muslim Community for supporting us to establish this scholarship scheme and I want to assure everybody that this scheme will benefit all Districts in Nzema here," he stated.



He, therefore, implored the parents who graced the occasion and those who couldn't, to encourage their children to take their education seriously in order to benefit from the scholarship package.



Sheikh Suleyman Ahmed Mozu, the Western Regional Chief Imam took the opportunity to swear in the newly elected executives to steer the affairs of the Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition for the next four years, and commend Muslims in the three Nzema Districts to come together to form an association to support the growth of Islam.



Speaking on the theme for the occasion, "Building a responsible Muslim Society for National Development", the Western Regional Chief Imam said before the theme would be actualised, unless parents and Imams take good care of their children.



He, therefore, called on the Muslim brothers and sisters in the area to support the scholarship scheme financially to achieve its intended purpose.

"We have a lot of rich people in our various Muslim communities in Nzema here but some are not helping our children to become great Islamic scholars, this is a great opportunity for all of us to come together to contribute immensely to support and sustain the scholarship scheme," he said.



Sheikh Suleyman Ahmed Mozu advised the Muslim youth not to involve themselves in any terrorist group to attack the country.



He also called on the Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used by some selfish politicians in this country to foment trouble in the upcoming general elections in 2024.



He urged them to use their strength to work hard for the development of this country.



On his part, the District Chief Imam of Ellembelle, Alhaji Mustapha Kwasi Buah Abdellah stressed and cautioned the Muslim youth to stay away from anything that would jeopardize the progress of this country.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the gathering to take their personal security seriously and report any suspicious thing to the police for immediate action to be taken.



"From today going as the National Security Minister, Mr. Albert Kan Dapaah has said terrorist attackers are coming to attack this country and we should be alert, I want us to also join the campaign to expose those terrorists so if you see anybody who looks very strange and dangerous, kindly report him or her to the police and don't let us entertain such people in our various Zongos," he advised.



Moreover, the three Members of Parliament (MPs) for Ellembelle, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Jomoro, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Kofi Arko Nokoe and Dorcas Afo-Toffey respectively donated an undisclosed amount of money to support the aim of the Nzema Muslim Leadership Coalition (NAMLEC).



The aim of NAMLEC is to bring Muslims within the Nzema area together to fight a common goal that is, to settle disputes amongst the Muslim fraternity based on the Islamic constitution, Qur'an, and Sunnah, encourage Muslims to take education seriously, and promote economic activities.



The Nzema Muslims Leadership Coalition however has Mohammed Yakubu as its Chairperson, Alhaji Sheihu Abubakar as the Vice-Chairperson, Osman Mandoh as the Secretary, Mohammed Arthur as the Secretary, Mallam Issa Pennah as the Treasurer, Abubakar Mohammed as the Farm Manager, Umouro Mohammed as the Organizer, Abdellah Swallar as the Assistant Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakaari as the Founding-father.

The rest are Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn, an Executive Member, Abraham Tanko, an Executive Member, and Abass Quainoo, an Executive Member.