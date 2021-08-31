'Nzema youth must benefit from oil wealth' - Esiama Chief to govt

Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, Chief of Esiama

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, Chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has advised all stakeholders to ensure that the youth become significant beneficiaries of Ghana's oil wealth.

He bemoaned the situation where a large number of the youth in Nzema remain jobless despite the presence of numerous companies exploring oil and gas in the area.



Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III made this call at a Youth Forum, organised by the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) over the weekend at Esiama, under the theme; "Empowering Ghanaians to stand for National Cohesion and Inclusive participation in Governance."



The forum was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security to encourage "the youth and largely citizens of Ghana to bring to mind the growing tension in the country through Secessionist Activities, Violent Extremism and Terrorism."



Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III applauded the organisers of the forum for their vital efforts in ensuring that peace and sanity prevail in the country.

He however cautioned that such efforts would be meaningless unless tangible efforts are made to provide gainful employment for the youth.



"The absence of meaningful employment would push the youth to engage in activities that would adversely threaten the peace in our country as we are observing in other places," he stressed.



The Chief pleaded with the government to let the youth of Nzema benefit from the oil wealth.