O'lay Original releases 'Baakor' ahead of Christmas

Official artwork of the song

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

After two (2) long years of musically starving his fans, Africa and its entirety is about witnessing a shake in the music sector as Ghana's reggae-dancehall icon, Benjamin Nii Antiaye Quarshie A.K.A O'lay Original makes a pristine comeback with an already burgeoning and enthralling single, 'BAAKOR' for December and its festivities.

Baakor is a boisterous AmaPiano rhythm with a feel of Afrobeats, skewered to not only tell a cognitive love story but with a gyrating groove uniquely made to place Ghana on the highest pantheon in the international markets.



Produced and mastered by Dream Jay, the song, Baakor, a Ga dialect which translates 'come take it' sterns at ushering us into this year's festivities and beyond.



With a soothing voice and unmatched creativity, O'lay Original girds at dominating the Ghanaian music scenes and he starts with 'Baakor'.



The three-minute and forty-six seconds bowled-over track will cement the fact that O'lay Original is Ghana's next music export and will rule for long if not forever. From arrangement to delivery, sound amongst other professional elements tells his preparedness for the show business

Before his two years music hibernation, the artiste had already whelped smash hits like 'After Church' which featured Article Wan, Bolemo, Worsu, and Majesty.



His latest add-up, however, is currently the most searched and sought-after song on the internet a few hours after its release. It is superciliously becoming one of Ghana's groundbreaking hit singles and spreading wide beyond the horizons of Africa.



