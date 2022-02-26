OSP, EOCO must expedite criminal investigations against former PPA boss – GII

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

Former PPA boss has been disqualified from holding public officer

He was found guilty by CHRAJ



OSP, EOCO has been charged to expedited the criminal processes



The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) is asking the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to speed up their probe into the various crimes levelled against the embattled former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.



This comes after, CHRAJ investigated the former PPA boss and found him guilty of conflict of interest in the performance of his duties after sidestepping procurement procedures for personal gains.



GII in a statement commended CHRAJ for a “dispassionate and thorough work done" and called on the OSP and EOCO to fast-track the criminal investigation aspect of this case.

“Where culpability is established, the law should be made to go its full length to serve as a deterrent to all public officials entrusted with the responsibility of providing public service and managing our national resources.



"GII has no doubt that, if enforcement and compliance of the various accountability laws and sanctions are effectively implemented, Ghana will be able to save most of the resources lost to corruption”, their release added.



CHRAJ in its final report, directed that, Adjenim Boateng Adjei is banned from holding public office for 10 years; declares his assets within three months and refunds GH¢5,697,530.00 (less GH¢86,000.00) to the state within six months.



The former CEO of PPA had sued, asking the court to set aside CHRAJ’s findings against him.



He also wanted the court to issue an order of certiorari to quash CHRAJ’s ruling on grounds that it breached the rules of natural justice; however, the court presided over by Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi ruled otherwise.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei argued, he was not given a fair hearing by CHRAJ in the case in which he was found guilty of conflict of interest in the award of government projects.



In the report, CHRAJ found overwhelming evidence to show that Mr Adjei put himself in several positions where his personal interest in Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) and other companies conflicted with the performance of the functions of his office as CEO and Board Member of PPA, therefore, contravening article 284 of the 1992 Constitution.



Boateng Adjei who served as the CEO of PPA between March 2017 and August 2019, was suspended from office and his appointment was subsequently terminated on October 30, 2021, by the President after an exposé conducted by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.