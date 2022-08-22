OSP Labianca report: Stop doing ‘Konongo Kaya’ - Anyimadu-Antwi tackles Martin Amidu

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has berated the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, for his attack on the current Special Prosecutor.

In an interview on Nsem Pii TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Anyimadu-Antwi said that Amidu’s attack on Kissi Agyebeng was unnecessary and amounted to him doing a job nobody had asked him to (‘Konongo Kaya’).



He suggested that Amidu, after failing to do his work when he was the special prosecutor, is now trying to teach the current prosecutor how to do his job.



“(What Martin Amidu is doing) is what we call ‘Konongo Kaya’. The whole nation gave him the authority to actually run this office. You (Martin) go to a point where you held your mark against it. Now you go and sit on the fence, and you are now directing that you know the right thing to do, and they (the current prosecutor and his team) are not doing the right thing.



“You are accusing this institution (OSP) of doing wrong, and they have actually taken sides (in the Labianca). The question is whether or not what he (Amidu) is proposing he has not taken sides against the institution or another party,” he said.



Anyimadu-Antwi, who is the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, added, “I think Ghanaians will be very happy if he (Amidu) could wean himself off OSP affairs”.

Martin Amidu criticised Kissi Agyebeng over this handling of the corruption allegation involving the Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



According to Amidu, the “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority”, released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), was wrong since it was only a preliminary investigation report.



In a statement he issued, the former SP indicated that the report issued by the OSP only succeeded in unjustifiably disgracing the accused persons in the report, including a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



The OSP, on August 3, 2022, released a report on its investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The report by the OSP, among other things, implicated officials of Labianca and the Customs Division of GRA for their various roles, which saw the company that deals in the importation of frozen foods benefiting from a reduction in the company’s tax liabilities.

Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, the owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member, was implicated in the report for influence peddling.



The investigative report indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



