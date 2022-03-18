1
OSP announces full probe into recruitment at Police Depot

Kissi Agyebeng Fresh.jpeg Kissi Agyebeng

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Special Prosecutor has announced the commencement of full investigations into alleged corruption and corruption-related offences into the recent recruitment by the Ghana Police Service at the Ghana Police Academy.

A statement signed by Kissi Agyebeng on Thursday, March 17 said the investigations target specific cases of “alleged corruption and corruption-related offences of the use of office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and the selection of unqualified persons”.

The spotlight is on the recruitment exercise done for Course 51 of Cadet Officers Training at the Ghana Police Academy.

