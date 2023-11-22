OSP commences investigations into BoG’s new HQ after Ayariga petition

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has begun an investigation into the alleged corruption in the procurement processes of the construction of the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana, a myjoyonline.com report has stated.

This comes after the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, filed a complaint at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, October 30, 2023, for an investigation to be made into the alleged corruption.



The MP formally wrote to the office to investigate exponential increase in the cost of the new headquarters, given the fact that there was no approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).



The MP also raised concerns about the increase in the project cost from $121,807,517.94 to $222,799,760.55, despite a relatively smaller expansion in the scope of work.



In the petition, Mahama Ayariga implicated the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, together with his two deputies.



Aside the governor, the MP in his petition, implicated the Board of Directors of the Bank, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd, in the suspected corrupt activities.

“I hereby make a formal complaint to your office to investigate what I believe to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra. The suspects in this case include the Governor Dr Ernest Addison and Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely: (1) Dr Ernest Addisson 1st Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, 2nd Deputy Governor, Mrs ElsieAddo Awadzi.



“The Members of the Board of Directors should also be investigated. The other suspect is the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs. Goldkey Properties Ltd. who are the contractors. The project consultants supervising the work should also be investigated,” the statement said.



