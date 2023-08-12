OSP could be sued over leaked bank details of Cecilia Dapaah – Legal practitioner

Emblem of the Office of the Special Prosecutor

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) could potentially face legal consequences if it is proven that its personnel disclosed sensitive bank information related to former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah to the media, according to legal experts.

According to a news report by Asaaseradio.com, a private legal practitioner, Oscar Asante-Nnuro, emphasised the potential legal consequences for the OSP if it turns out that they were involved in leaking the information.



“There are legal implications, because if it turns out that it was orchestrated by the OSP, then they cannot play the ostrich by coming back to debunk all those media speculations.



“It is not just any institution; it is a special institution that should be above reproach and exercise professionalism to the highest order,” he said.



He added that, “So, it will be very hypocritical on their part to have maybe, leaked that information and come back and debunk it. If it happens that, that was the situation, then it has legal implications.”



Cecilia Dapaah stepped down from her position within 24 hours after allegations emerged that substantial sums of money and valuable items had been stolen by two of her maids from her residence in Abelemkpe, Accra.



Numerous media outlets reported that a probe carried out by OSP officials at the former minister’s residence resulted in the uncovering of approximately US$590,000 and GHC2.73 million.

However, on Thursday, August 9, 2023, the OSP categorically denied these claims and urged the public to disregard the information.



