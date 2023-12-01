OSP facing frustration because he’s probing govt appointees – Twum Barimah

Twum Barima

Private Legal Practitioner Twum Barimah has averred that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is facing frustration in his work simply because he’s decided to investigate government appointees.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) voiced its frustration over the escalating number of dismissive rulings in corruption cases, cautioning that this growing trend could have grave implications for the country’s anti-corruption endeavors.



The OSP, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offenses, believes that the increasing hasty dismissiveness and lack of regard for such cases could severely hinder its ability to fulfill its mandate.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, fears that the recent judgment in the Labianca case may encourage suspects to demand the suspension of investigations against them.



On Monday, a High Court invalidated an OSP report implicating Col Kwadwo Damoah, a former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Joseph Adu Kyei, a former Deputy Commissioner, for using their positions to provide favorable tax treatment to Labianca Company, a frozen foods company.

But commenting on the issue on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Thursday, Lawyer Twum Barimah who’s a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the OSP would not have faced stiff opposition and frustration if he were to have been investigating others who are not members of the current Akufo-Addo administration.



“I think the OSP is encountering these problems because he is focusing his attention on Ministers and appointees of the sitting government. I think what the government expected is that the OSP would have turned its attention to the other side and not chasing their own. I say so because he cited two main cases, Sir John’s and Cecilia Dapaah’s cases.”



“We can’t just allow the gentleman (Special Prosecutor) to be walking as if he doesn’t have anybody. We need to support him to succeed in his work. If the State has put him in office, we must all ensure that we give him all the necessary support and do everything reasonably possible to assist him to do his work well, if not, we would have failed as a nation.”