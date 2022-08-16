OSP has not met Ghanaian expectations - Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has said the Office of the Special Prosecutor, has not met the expectation of Ghanaians.

According to him, Ghanaians are expecting his office to prosecute and recover monies and not just conduct investigations.



He said there must be a logical conclusion on most investigations, including prosecution where recovery of monies is not enough.



“The Ghanaian expectations which the president raises when he set up the office, I think have still not been met, people expect more of this, not just investigations, but prosecutions and recoveries of money.



“I think the office has powers to prosecute, if they find it necessary, so that should be the logical conclusion of most of these investigations, because we have reached a stage where just recovering stolen monies is not enough,” asaaseradio.com quoted Azeem.



He, however, commended the Special Prosecutor for retrieving an amount of GH¢1.074 million from Labianca company following a deficit in import duties.



Backgroound

The Special Prosecutor’s Office report has implicated Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh, owner of Labianca Company Limited and a Council of State member over influence peddling.



The investigative report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor dated August 3, 2022 and titled: “Report of Investigation into Alleged Commission of Corruption and Corruption Related Offences involving Labianca Group of Companies and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority” indicated that the frozen foods company owner used her position to evade taxes.



According to the report, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh used her position as a member of the Council of State and member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) to influence a favourable decision from the Customs Divisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), leading to a reduction in the tax liabilities of Labiance Company Ltd.



The report further noted that an amount of GH¢1.074 million which represents a deficit in import duties paid to the state has been retrieved.



