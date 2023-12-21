OSP is independent; I’ve never intervened in Cecilia Dapaah’s case - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that he has never intervened in the ongoing investigation involving former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dappah.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan evaluation at the Jubilee House in Accra, the president emphasized the independence of the Special Prosecutor throughout the investigative process.



"No evidence or allegation has been forthcoming that the executive has made any attempt to influence the outcome of any of these investigations.



"The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation, the Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see," President Akufo-Addo stated.



He highlighted the government's commitment to subjecting its officials to investigations and inquiries.



"I am not aware of any government in the Fourth Republic subjecting so many of its officials to such investigations and enquiries."

The president drew attention to the prosecution of officials from the previous Mahama administration in corruption-related cases, citing examples such as William Matthew Tetteh Tevi, Alhaji Salifu Osman, and Eugene Baffour Bonney in the $4 million NCA’s scandal.



Additionally, he mentioned ongoing trials, including that of Dr. Stephen Opuni, the former CEO of COCOBOD, and the Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader.



NAY/ADG