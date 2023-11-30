OSP must complain to CJ over treatment of his cases by judges – Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has advised the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) to formally complain to the Chief Justice over the trend of judges dismissing his cases.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, fears that the recent judgment in the Labianca case may encourage suspects to demand the suspension of investigations against them.



On Monday, a High Court invalidated an OSP report implicating Col Kwadwo Damoah, a former Commissioner of the Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Joseph Adu Kyei, a former Deputy Commissioner, for using their positions to provide favorable tax treatment to Labianca Company, a frozen foods company.



Mr. Agyebeng believes the ruling could undermine the progress achieved in the fight against corruption.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Wednesday, Mr. Azeem stated that the image of the judiciary is low and that the Chief Justice must do something about it.



“The Office of Special Prosecutor needs to formally complain to the Chief Justice if he has a good case on this. Then of course we should expect the Chief Justice to do something about it because the image of the Judiciary is very low now.



“They are a very key arm of the government, we cannot do without them. So they need to do something about it. But also the Special Prosecutor can now go to court to appeal the case,” the anti-graft campaigner stated.