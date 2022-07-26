4
OSP places Napaga Tia, Dr. Anamzoya on bail for corruption allegations in Poverty Eradication Programme

Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana05656. Napaga Tia Sulemana with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has indicated that it has placed the Coordinator of Special Initiative at the presidency, Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana, and the Chief Executive of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Sulemana Alhassan Anamzoya, on bail for allegations of corruption.

This is after the OSP invited the two men and other state officials to answer questions as part of an investigation, it is conducting into suspected corruption offences in the contract awarded by the NDA to the A&Qs Consortium for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme.

"On 1 July 2022 the Special Prosecutor directed the Controller and Accountant General to immediately freeze payments arising from the contract," the release said.

"The Special Prosecutor has invited the Coordinator for Special Initiatives at the Jubilee House and several serving officers, including the Chief Executive, and relevant past officers of the NDA and officers of A&Qs Consortium for questioning. All the invited persons have been placed on bail," parts of a statement issued by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, read.

"All persons deemed culpable by the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related offence(s) would be charged and arraigned before the High Court for prosecution," the OSP added.

Read the full statement by the OSP below:



IB/BOG
