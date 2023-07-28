OSP's arrest and bail of Cecilia Dapaah a smokescreen – Yamin

National Organiser of the opposition NDC, Joseph Yamin

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Joseph Yamin has described the seeming interest in the Cecilia Dapaah stolen money saga as a ruse not intended to yield any meaningful results.

The office of the Special Prosecutor took interest in the matter and has since arrested and granted bail to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources for further interrogation after over 200 petitions were sent to his office.



Responding to the arrest and investigations of Cecilia Dapaah on Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Joseph Yamin noted that the invitation extended to the minister is just a charade.



“The Special Prosecutor’s arrest of Cecelia Dapaah is just a camouflage, have they invited Samuel Jinapor? His house also got burnt and dollars also got burnt in his house…have they invited him too? Have you heard the OSP invited him to ask him why so much dollars got burnt in his home?” he asked



“If it were to be in other countries by now Cecilia Dapaah will be in cells undergoing thorough investigations. When they arrest ordinary people they say, they are investigating to prosecute you. You will spend a minimum of two days in there. Cecilia Dapaah just went in there and wrote her statement and she was left to go…what kind of investigations is that,” he retorted.

“She should have been detained so she does not influence the investigations. Why won’t they let her go when the president has already cleared her, saying he knows she will be cleared in the end,” he wondered.



“The president has just told the OSP, my friend be careful of the outcome of the woman’s case. Just read the letter of acceptance, it’s clear what will happen. I am telling you,” Yamin said.



