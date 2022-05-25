OSP slaps failed 'Refund-My-Bribe' Juaben MCE-nominee with 26 counts of corruption

Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has charged Mr Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka, a former nominee for the position of chief executive of the Juaben municipality with 26 counts of corruption.

A statement issued by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, announced that Mr Sarfo-Kantanka will be arraigned in Kumasi on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and vote-buying in relation to the election to confirm the MCE-nominee late last year.



The Special Prosecutor, thus, invited the president’s nominee at the time, for questioning on 9 November 2021.



Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was arrested on Monday, 1 November 2021 for allegedly bribing assembly members to confirm him as the MCE for the area.



The rejected MCE-nominee was captured on an audiovisual tape asking for a refund of bribes he paid to the assembly members in a bit to buy their vote for his endorsement.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka, also known as Aluta, was heard saying: “Everyone should get ready to give me a refund so I can go. Dorothy, give me my money. You should all give me a refund. Yeboah, give me my money.”



The rejected nominee further continued: “You don’t know me right? You guys said I’m not good. You have taken my money and you’re misbehaving. I’ll take my money.”



Despite paying the bribes, he was unable to secure the two-thirds majority votes needed to be confirmed as the MCE.



He got only six out of 26 in the first round of voting.