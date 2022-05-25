1
Menu
News

OSP slaps failed 'Refund-My-Bribe' Juaben MCE-nominee with 26 counts of corruption

80100361 Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has charged Mr Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka, a former nominee for the position of chief executive of the Juaben municipality with 26 counts of corruption.

A statement issued by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, announced that Mr Sarfo-Kantanka will be arraigned in Kumasi on Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and vote-buying in relation to the election to confirm the MCE-nominee late last year.

The Special Prosecutor, thus, invited the president’s nominee at the time, for questioning on 9 November 2021.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka was arrested on Monday, 1 November 2021 for allegedly bribing assembly members to confirm him as the MCE for the area.

The rejected MCE-nominee was captured on an audiovisual tape asking for a refund of bribes he paid to the assembly members in a bit to buy their vote for his endorsement.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka, also known as Aluta, was heard saying: “Everyone should get ready to give me a refund so I can go. Dorothy, give me my money. You should all give me a refund. Yeboah, give me my money.”

The rejected nominee further continued: “You don’t know me right? You guys said I’m not good. You have taken my money and you’re misbehaving. I’ll take my money.”

Despite paying the bribes, he was unable to secure the two-thirds majority votes needed to be confirmed as the MCE.

He got only six out of 26 in the first round of voting.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is my uncle - Agyemang Badu reveals relationship with Asiedu Nketia
Why Akan children inherit from their uncles and not parents
Good news for Ghana as England coach snubs Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey in latest call-up
Follow these five things if you want to be successful - Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaian youth
Victim of Dansoman daylight robbery attack speaks out
Captain Smart 'Rescued' While Reporting On Floods
Accra Left In Ruins After Overnight Rains Caused Severe Flooding
Why Accra still looks like it did in the 1960s when it rains
Childhood photos of Memphis Depay and his Ghanaian father pop up on social media
6 strikers you should expect in Otto Addo squad for AFCON Qualifiers
Related Articles: