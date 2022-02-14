OSP to announce conclusion on the case involving ex-PPA boss, Sarfo-Kantaka, 40 others under probe

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor

OSP to conclude pending cases in few weeks

OSP goes after persons behind banking sector alleged ‘rot’



OSP investigating over 40 cases



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has revealed that in a few weeks conclusions on some cases it has been looking into will be announced.



In a Twitter post, the OSP said over 45 cases of corruption and corruption-related offences are being investigated.



Some of the cases they listed include LaBianca Company Limited for tax invasion alleged abuse of office by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei and a case involving Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantaka(in respect of corruption related offences).



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has said it has begun an investigation into the Banking Sector Crisis.

According to a statement from the office, the investigation will target alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialized deposit-taking institutions and financial holding companies.



The Office used the opportunity to invite members of the public who have information to lodge their complaints to the office adding that informants will be protected.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor said all officials found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.



The government expended GH¢21 billion to clean up the banking sector.



This move according to the Government of Ghana was to save the deposits of clients of the various banks that compromised Corporate Governance for their interest.



The cleanup led to the collapse of Beige Capital, UT Bank, Capital Bank, UniBank and other financial institutions in the country that birthed the Consolidated Bank Ghana.