OSP without governing board 9 months after Kissi Agyebeng took over, cash-strapped

Kissi Agyebeng OSP.jpeg Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidency ignores Kissi Agyabeng’s request for governing board

Special Prosecutor unable to function over lack of governing body

OSP lacks adequate resources, funds to contract workers

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is without governing board 9 months after Kissi Agyebeng took over as the Special Prosecutor in 2021.

A Joynews report indicates that even though the OSP has written numerous letters to the Presidency reminding it of the need to inaugurate the Board to ensure smooth operation of the Office, this has not been done.

Per the Office of Special Prosecutor Act 2017 and Act 959, the board is to formulate policies for the OSP and to ensure proper and effective performance of the functions of the Office, advise the Special Prosecutor on the recruitment and selection of various staff among other duties.

However, without this, the Special Prosecutor will be unable to function.

The Board is to consist of the Special Prosecutor, the Deputy Special Prosecutor, one representative each from the Audit Service, the Ghana Police Service, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Financial Intelligence Centre, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), a person nominated by the Minister for National Security, and one other person who is a female representing the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations.

The board will then will then elect a person other than the Special Prosecutor or Deputy Special Prosecutor from among themselves as Chairperson of the Board.

The President is then required to inaugurate the board members nominated by the institutions in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution.

Aside from the lack of board, the OSP lacks adequate resources and also funds to contract workers on it payrolls.

“The OSP is said to have made a request for the approval of a GHS1 billion budget to set up the office, build a cyber-security and forensic lab, cells to keep suspects and purchase other logistics,” Myjoyonline indicated.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta pledged to release some GHC170 million out of the requested amount but so far, only GHC10 million has been released.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
