OSP workers will need direct permission from me before they marry – Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has disclosed that his office will run a background check on all staff who will be employed at the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, this move is to ensure that whoever is employed there is not a security risk and will not jeopardize the work done in that office.



He believes that this is one of the ways that will help the office to effectively function and undertake its mandate.



Kissi Agyebeng indicated that apart from married men and women, other employees who intend to get married will have to disclose to the office who they intend to marry in order for their would-be spouse to be vetted.



“If you are at the interview to work for the Special Prosecutor’s office and you have someone you intend to marry, you should make that known to us so that we can vet the individual. If we vet that fiance and realize he/she is a security risk, we will advise you that you have one of two choices to leave the finance and work but if you still want to marry, you should go and marry.

While, you are an employee and want to marry, you should inform me about the marriage that you want to marry so that I will vet the person. I will advise you after the vetting on whether or not you can marry the person. If you can’t abide and insist on getting married to the person then we will have no choice but to sack you,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM in an interview.



Kissi Agyebeng took over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.



Kissi Agyebeng is expected to get the Special Prosecutor office to function and help make corruption expensive in Ghana.



The Special Prosecutor has served notice that he is waiting for Board approval to recruit 250 people.