OWASS is not responsible for the conduct of 3 robbery suspects - Headmaster

The headmaster of Opoku Ware Senior High School, Rev Fr Stephen Owusu Sekyere, has stated that the students from his school who were involved in a robbery incident in Kumasi are all day students.

According to Rev Fr Owusu Sekyere, the students engaged in the robbery attack at a time when they were supposed to be in the custody of their parents and not the school.



In a Hello FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the headmaster indicated that even though they are embarrassed by the actions of the students involved, the school cannot be held responsible for their actions.



"The students were supposed to be with their parents at the night they engaged in the robbery attack because they are day students. They were not under our control at the time of the incident. I believe that it is only their parents who can explain how they got involved in the robbery incident.



“… what I am saying is that the same way the school is held responsible for the activities of boarders who leave the school to misbehave in town, the parents of the three should be held responsible for their actions. The parents must be asked how the one child they are to take care of was out around 12:00 am while they were sleeping,” he said in Twi.



He further stated that the three students had even been removed from the boarding house of the school because they had consistently violated the rules of the school.

He added that all attempts by the school to get them reformed had proven futile, which is why the school had to send them home to be with their parents.



Meanwhile, the three students have been granted bail by the Kumasi Circuit Court.



According to 3news.com, the presiding judge of the Circuit Court, Abdul Razak Musah, granted the three suspected robbers GH¢80,000 bail with five sureties each.



The suspects, who have been identified as Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664) and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76), have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and unlawful damage.



The judge has adjourned their case to September 1, 2022.

