Obasanjo mourns with Mahama over death of brother

Obasanjo said special prayers for Mr. Mahama

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called on former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama to express his condolences on the death of his brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

Mr Obasanjo said special prayers for Mr Mahama to commiserate with him.



The late Adam Mahama died on Friday, 31 December 2021, after a short illness.



He was buried in Bole in the Savanna Region on Sunday, 2 January 2022.

He was 61.



The final funeral rites will be held on Sunday, 30 January 2022, at Bole in the Savanna Region.