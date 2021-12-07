Obed Psych of Preachers music wins at the Upper East Music Awards

Obed Psych

Obed Psych, the lead singer of the Ghanaian urban gospel music band Preachers, has won two awards at the 2021 HMB Upper East Music Awards.

He was adjudged "Rapper of the Year" with his ‘Tun Bu Toara’ single and also won the "Record of the Year" with his "Yuum Kanga" song.



The artist was nominated in four categories, namely, the "New Act of The Year", "Digital Artist of The Year", "Rapper of the Year" and "Record of the Year".



He recently released a new single dubbed ‘Odin’ which is translated in English as ‘His Own’, the song is available on all streaming platforms.



Obed doubles as a creative director, record producer, and songwriter. He is the lead singer for a gospel music group, "Preachers," a Ghanaian gospel group. The group is made up of three members: Obed Psych, Emani Beats, and Edmund Baidoo.

Since 2009, as pacesetters of the urban gospel movement in Ghana, they have toured locally and internationally to preach the word of God through their music.



Preachers are notable pioneers of the urban gospel/hip-hop genre in Ghana and continue to set the pace for the new generation of gospel music.



Preachers started as a group of five, namely Michelle Majid-Michel, Dennis Enim (lead singer at the time), Obed Nzuh (also known as Obed Psych, now the lead singer of the group), Edmund Baidoo, and Emmanuel Awuni (also known as Emani Beats).



They came together as a group in 2009 to form a gospel rap group, which they jointly named "Preachers." The name "preachers" was derived from the bible verse Mark 16:15, which says, "Go ye into the world and preach the gospel to all creation."