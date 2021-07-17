Obeng Nyamekye elected Western and Western North Regional GNAT Chairman

The newly elected Chairman thanked the teachers for conducting themselves well during the election

Source: GNA

Mr Peter Obeng Nyamekye, the Head of Supervision at the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Education Office, has been elected the Western and Western North Regional Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT).

Mr Obeng Nyamekye polled 151 votes representing 54.9%, to beat his only contender, Mr Binney, who had 112 votes representing 45.1%.



The Association elected its executives during the Western Regional GNAT delegates’ conference held at the regional headquarters in Takoradi.



Mr Nyamekye is the first native from Western North Region to be elected to that position.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Nyamekye, praised the teachers for the manner they conducted themselves to ensure a smooth and successful election.



He promised to work diligently with both present and past executives to ensure the welfare of the noble profession within both Regions.



Mr Nyamekye commended the members for the confidence reposed in him for such a position and asked for peace and unity among members so as to enable him to execute his mandate effectively.