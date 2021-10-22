Obengfo Hospital cannot be opened - Court throws out CEO's appeal

Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh alias Dr Obengfo is the CEO of Advanced Body Sculpt Centre

•CEO of Obenfo is in court for operating without a license

•Obenfo hospital has been shot down by HEFRA



• CEO of Obengfo is on trial in connection to the death of the Deputy CEO of NEIP Stacy Offei-Darko



An Accra High Court has ordered the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre popularly known as the Obengfo Hospital to put on hold its operation.



This is at the back of an appeal by the hospital which is located at Weija to prevent the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency (HEFRA) from closing it down.



The hospital contended that HEFRA has no capacity to shut the facility down, seeking that the court should compel HEFRA to issue him a license so he could operate the facility through a writ of mandamus.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, “the court in its ruling said Obengfo Hospital failed to get its license early enough and also HEFRA acted within its mandate by shutting down the facility for operating without a license.”

Meanwhile, the Registrar of HEFRA, Dr. Philip Bannor, in a Citi News interview said the court order clears the way for the substantive case to be continued against the CEO of the hospital for practising without a license.



“We undertook an exercise to close down a number of facilities in Accra and Kumasi. Obengfo is one of the facilities and he took legal action to challenge our closure of his facility and compel us to grant him a license. He brought it to the Accra High Court, criminal court. He lost that case and so it clears the way for the substantive case to continue. The substantive case is a criminal case that he is practising without license in an unauthorized facility,” he said.



background



In January 2021 the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), as part of its regulatory enforcement measures, closed down Susan Clinic, Obenfo Hospital, China Recovery Clinic and Grace Diagnostic Centre in Accra.



This was also to ensure that the health facilities meet the required standard for operation.



Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh alias Dr Obengfo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre and Jenu Baby an Indian and X-Ray Technician at Grace Diagnostic Centre, were handed over to the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters for further questioning and investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh alias Dr Obengfo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre has been standing trial in connection with the death of the Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei-Darko, at his facility in 2018 under what the deceased’s family described as strange circumstances.



Ms. Darko died while on admission at the Obengfo Hospital on 21st May 2018 after undergoing a surgical procedure performed by Dr. Obeng-Andoh.



Dr. Obeng-Andoh was charged for practicing medicine without a license and operating an unlicensed medical facility.



The embattled doctor has denied any wrongdoing.