Obey party's constitution - Abronye to NPP constituency chairs in Bono Region

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, Bono Regional chairman of NPP

Source: GNA

Mr Collins Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has advised the constituency executives in the region to be guided by the Party’s constitution in preparation for the polls to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

He said internal unity was required to strengthen the Party’s support base, particularly, at the grassroots to effectively propagate “the great achievements” of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to the masses.



This, the Regional Chairman, popularly known in the political space as ‘chairman Abronye’ said was the surest way the party could galvanize more votes to enhanced its fortunes to retain political power in the next general election.



Mr Baffoe gave the advice when he visited and interacted with the Berekum East, Berekum West, Jaman South and Jaman North constituency executives of the NPP at separate meetings at Berekum, Jinijini, Drobo and Sampa in the region respectively.



He was accompanied by Madam Doris Asomah, the Regional Women's Organizer, Osman Faisal, Regional Nasara Coordinator, Isaac Benkae, Assistant Regional Secretary and Gabriel Korang-Ababio, Regional Communications Director of the Party.

Mr Baffoe said the NPP, under President Akufo-Addo, had performed creditably and achieved a lot in government, and challenged the constituency executives to avoid complacency and work harder to sell those achievements to the voting population at the grassroots level.



He explained his visit was to thank the executives for their unflinching support to the Party and the government, and also to inspire them to work harder to “seal” the Party’s victory in the 2024 general election.



Mr Baffoe later interacted with the Party’s Regional Council of Elders at a meeting in Sunyani and stressed his readiness to welcome suggestions and advice from the Council that would help make the Party more attractive in the region.



Discussions at the close-door meeting, the GNA learnt were centred on building a more formidable force, reviewed the 2022 activities of the Party and further identifying and tackling the Party’s peculiar challenges in the region.