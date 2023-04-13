Obiri Boahen reacts to Bryan Acheampong’s ‘we won’t hand over power comment’

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has come out in support of Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, who recently made controversial remarks about the handing over of power after the 2024 general elections.

Nana Obiri Boahen contends that he doesn’t see anything wrong with what Bryan Acheampong said because every government wants to hand over power to its own party, and that is a natural part of politics.



He added that in any case whereby the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants to engage them in violence, the party members cannot simply fold their arms; they must defend themselves, so, there is nothing wrong with Bryan Acheampong adding that NPP has the men to resist all attempts of election malpractices.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on April 12, 2023, he explained: “What the NPP party said and Bryan Acheampong also said, I don’t see anything wrong with it.



“I don’t believe Bryan Acheampong has offended anybody or insulted anybody. Bryan Acheampong has offended no one and has not insulted anybody also.



“From the commonsensical approach, every ruling party aims at handing over to a member of the party.

“…so, if Bryan Acheampong says NPP will hand over to an NPP member, has he said anything wrong? I will even agree with President Mahama that Bryan Acheampong does not determine the election results but Ghanaians do.



“So, if NDC is coming with a fight, should we fold our hands for them, no.



“…others say Hammurabi or Nebuchadnezzar so whether Hammurabi or Nebuchadnezzar, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” he said.



Bryan Acheampong is on record as saying the governing New Patriotic Party will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.

He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."











