Obiri Boahen reacts to minority’s criticisms of EC’s proposed C.I.

Nana Obiri Boahen , Former Deputy General Secretary, (NPP)

Former deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to focus its attention on other essential matters bordering the country rather than criticizing the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) proposed by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The proposed C.I. seeks to use the Ghana Card exclusively to register citizens for the new voter ID cards. It has received harsh criticism from some members of the opposition NDC who assert that the move is an effort on the part of the EC to rig the 2024 general elections.



Reacting to the developments, Obiri Boahen observed that the minority is constantly eager to condemn any change that the NPP administration suggests, despite the fact that there are more critical problems plaguing the nation.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on March 1, 2023, Nana Obiri Boahen added that should the proposed C.I. go through and the minority try to challenge it in court, the lawsuit would be dismissed.



He argued “you’re not been fair to the judiciary, you’re not been fair to the Judges, you’re not being fair to the systems, you’re not being fair to the EC.



“Why do you speculate? Myopic minds…sorry. Take it to court and the court will throw it away. Mark it somewhere, if this thing goes through and you take it to court, the court will throw the case away,” he said.

Obiri Boahen added: “Let me repeat this, for far too long, blacks are far behind because a lot of politicians and a lot of intellectuals are not being honest.



“They are not being sincere. What the EC is saying is that… they haven’t said whether they want to favour NPP or NDC. What they are saying is that if people want to vote in the country, they should bring their Ghana Card.



“…they (the minority) should stop that, they shouldn’t behave in a way that suggests non-MPs are not sensible.



“Why is it that Banks now require a Ghana Card before you can withdraw your own money? So why are they not talking about that? We shouldn’t waste our time as a country, we should be speaking on serious things that are affecting the country, we should not waste our time as a country.”





AM/SARA