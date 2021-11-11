Obiri Boahen rescinds decision to contest NPP National Secretary

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

• He however says he is giving up his party executive career to support the campaign of a flagbearer aspirant



Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has backed down on his decision to contest for his party's General Secretary position.



Ahead of the party's official declaration for campaigning, Nana Obiri Boahen served notice he was going to challenge the current General Secretary, John Boadu for his post.



According to him, he has gathered enough experience having served two consecutive terms in his deputy role and thus saw it right to elevate to the main secretary of the party.



“I have expressed an intention and in the fullness of time when the ban has been lifted, I will contest for the position of the general secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

“I have been the general secretary for two terms, the first time in the history of our tradition that an individual has occupied that position for two terms and certainly, I am matured enough now to be the general secretary for the New patriotic party and certainly, I will contest for that position when the ban is lifted,” he emphatically in a Joynews interview earlier this year.



In a latest development however, Nana Obiri Boahen has served notice he will no longer be vying for the General Secretary position when the party conducts its next internal election.



Speaking on Thursday, November 11, 2021, Obiri Boahen further stated that he will be moving on from contesting a party executive position when the NPP goes to the polls.



He went on to reveal that his next line of dedication will be geared towards the campaign of a flagbearer candidate, whose identity he failed to disclose.



“I will no longer contest but I am bringing someone to the presidency. I am beating my chest; I am going to make history in this country. I Obiri Boahen, I am going to make history in this country.



“The history is that I have been deputy general secretary for two terms and that has never happened in Ghana before. The next history for me is that I am not going back to the party headquarters because of a change in agenda. I am bringing someone as the flagbearer.

“We are definitely going for the primaries and from all indications, the person I am bringing is going to win and when he wins, it will be a history for our tradition,” he stated.



He went on to drop hints that the said candidate hails from the northern part of the country and is of Mamprusi ethnicity.



Meanwhile Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has been tipped as a likely replacement for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he exits office.



The Vice President who hails from the northern region is equally of Mamprusi origin however it is not known if he is the same person Nana Obiri Boahen has committed to campaign for.