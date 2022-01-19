Obiri Boahen ‘unveils’ Bawumia, his historic Mamprusi NPP flagbearer aspirant

Vice president of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP Deputy General Secretary endorses Bawumia for flagbearer

Obiri Boahen says he is not campaigning as it is against party rules



NPP to elect flagbearer ahead of 2020 polls



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will at all cost become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, when next the party elects a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This is the view of Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, who on Accra-based Okay FM revealed the ‘Mamprusi’ candidate whose cause he had vowed to champion till he (the candidate) emerges NPP flagbearer.



In the January 18, 2022 interview, Obiri Boahen stated that it was equally important that the NPP remained united and cordial throughout the internal elections that are supposed to span the polling station level through the constituency, regional and national levels.



“The person I am backing is a Mamprusi man who is often laughing, wears kiki and spots a low hair cut always. He is averagely sized and is in government. The African Development Bank’s former governor recently came to praise him highly.

“I am bringing him, it is not a case of campaigning. Campaigning is backing someone who has openly stated his aspiration but mine is different in the sense that I am bringing him to the table to be elected,” he added.



Boahen stressed that he will platform Bawumia at all costs relating his will to how ET Mensah introduced Mills ahead of NDC primaries in 2007. “I am borrowing the words of ET Mensah, who said in 2007 that ‘even if Mills was in a wheelchair, I am bringing him."



“I am going to make history for historians to record, that for the first time in the Dankwa – Busia – Dombo tradition, we have a flagbearer who is non-Akan, and he is going to win,” he added.



The NPP is expected to hold a multi-layered vote that will culminate in the election of national executives and flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections. Bawumia is a main frontrunner along with Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Others who have publicly stated their intent include former energy minister Boakye Agyarko, former Attorney General Joe Ghartey, Agric Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto and former lawmaker Kofi Konadu Apraku.