Oblogo M/A Basic and JHS in need of educational infrastructure

Pupils of Oblogo M/A Basic School

The story about the quality of basic education and its impact on the future of the pupils may be good for some but for the pupils of Oblogo M/A Basic School and JHS in Weija, the story is a sad one.

Besides the fact that the school is partially situated in a water-logged area, it has no library for the pupils.



The situation is so precarious it has led to the pupils boycotting school.



A visit by GBC News’ Oforiwa Darko created a vivid picture of the situation, and subsequently, the need for urgent attention as the country expects more rains.



For the school children at the Oblogo M/A Basic School, education is for a few lucky ones. This is because they have never had a feel of a conducive teaching and learning environment. They don’t even have a library for the pupils to learn how to read.



The effect is more school drop outs which leads to a widening gap between the haves and have nots as well as increased social vices.

Despite all these situations militating against the development of the pupils, they write the same examinations that their fortunate counterparts in other parts of the country write. These and many other pressing needs hamper the quality of education.



The News Team’s visit to the school revealed that indeed the school was buried in floods following a recent downpour. There is a makeshift staff common room for teachers. The teachers say, operating without an office makes their work very difficult.



Both Headteachers of the School spoke to GBC News about the situation.



It is the hope of the authorities of the School that the Oblogo M/A School’s ordeal will be addressed with some alacrity to at least bring some fairness in the delivery of quality education.