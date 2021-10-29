Obonsu DA Primary forced to study under trees, new school building locked due to lack of desks

According to the students, the unavailability of desks is affecting their studies

The Pupils of Obonsu DA Primary School have appealed to authorities to operationalize a six-classroom block completed in the area so they would start using it.

The pupils are currently studying under trees because the old school block is in a deplorable state.



Rainbow Radio’s Fiifi Ankomah, who reported from the area said the pupils and residents in the area are not happy over the reason why the facility has not been operationalized.



When he investigated the matter, it was discovered that there were no desks for the pupils to use.



The pupils bitterly complained that they are unable to learn when it rains since they study under trees.

The blackboard they also use for studying is in a terrible state, and they have since appealed to NGOs to come to their aid and support them with marker boards.



The pupils told our reporter that as future leaders, they have to be given the best of opportunities just like their colleagues in the cities.



They have therefore appealed to philanthropists and well-to-do Ghanaians to support the school by providing them with desks.