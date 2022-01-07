Observe directive on doom prophecies throughout the year – Police tell Prophets

File Photo: Ghana Police Service

Police to haul doom prophecy offenders before the courts

Nigel Gaisie, Owusu Bempah, others 'dodge' Police directive with muted prophecies



Ghanaians applaud police for sanitizing prophecy space



The Ghana Police Service has issued a stern warning to men of God to continuously observe the “ban” on prophecies that could potentially cause fear and panic amongst the populace.



It will be recalled that the police service in a statement ahead of last year’s 31st December watch night services, urged prophets and pastors of the Gospel not to make any untoward prophecies.



According to the police, though it notes that Ghanaians have the right to free speech, such rights must be exercised in accordance to the country’s laws.

In a subsequent statement by the police on further clarification on its earlier statement, the service has stated that the ban on ‘doom’ prophecies applies even beyond 31st December.



It has therefore urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.



“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” part of the statement read.



Last year’s watch night service passed silently without the usual doom prophecies.

However, some men of God such as Reverend Owusu Bempah prophesied in a “coded” language with Prophet Nigel Gaisie also prophesying about a country called “Umuofia” which had a similar bearing to Ghana.



Read full statement from the Police Below;



