Obstructive sleep apnea is a slow steady killer – Sleep Specialist

People who sleep inappropriately feel tired during the day

A Consultant Psychiatrist and Sleep Specialist at Eura care, Brain and Mind Hospital, Dr. Yaw Mfodwo has said that obstructive sleep apnea appears to be a slow steady killer because it could make people die in their sleep.

He said that the heartbeats in rhythm, so if one’s heart slows down for whatever reason, his or her chances of forming a clot within the heart are increased, and when it starts pumping again, one pumps a clot, which blocks the veins, and sadly, sleep apnea is linked to heart slowing.



“It sounds like a slow steady killer for some people, unfortunately. We have heard of people who died in their sleep. It’s because a lot of the time they have had a stroke which is a clot that happens. The heart beats in a rhythm, so if for some reason there is a slowing down of the way your heart pumps, then the chances of you being able to form a clot within your heart are heightened and then when it starts pumping again, you pump a clot and then it blocks the vessels and unfortunately sleep apnea is associated with the slowing of the heart.”



Dr Yaw Mfodwo made the point on the GTV Breakfast Show while discussing the topic “obstructive Sleep Apnea”. He said apnea is caused by an impediment in one’s sleep, but along breathing tubes that causes one to cease breathing.



“…an obstruction within one’s sleep but along the breathing tube which makes one stop breathing in his or her sleep”, he stated.

The doctor disclosed that this disorder is as frequent as diabetes and hypertension because it is closely linked to persons with chronic illnesses and those who are overweight.



“It is as common as diabetes and hypertension because it is much related to people with conditions and those that are overweight. 'Stop Bang' is a simple way for people to find out if they have this condition. Snoring, Tired, observed that you stopped breathing in your sleep and “P” means your blood pressure. “B” for Body Max Index,” A” is associated with people forty and above,” N” means your neck shirt size and “G” means gender”, he opined.



He stated that those who sleep inappropriately, abnormally, feel tired during the day and people who are struggling with control of their blood pressure, a lot of the time sleep apnea is behind it and happens before or after one develops hypertension or diabetes.



“It is possible to investigate these things and get things back on track” he added.