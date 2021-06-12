Obuasi East DCE, MP take part in nationwide tree planting exercise

Faustina Amissah and Patrick Boakye Yiadom in a photo

Source: Felicia Manu, Contributor

Chief Executive of the Obuasi East District Faustina Amissah together with the Member of Parliament Patrick Boakye-Yiadom joined residents and students of Christ the King Senior High school to plant trees as part of the launch of the nationwide Green Ghana Project.

The Green Ghana initiative is being championed by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor during the launch of the Green Ghana Project said the rationale for this exercise is to plant trees to make an investment for the future.



Faustina Amissah mentioned that the rationale behind the choice of Christ the King Senior High school for the launch of the tree planting exercise was to instill unto the youth the values of protecting the environment and appreciating nature.



She added that the depletion of forest areas and destruction of vegetation cover is disastrous to man's survival.



She praised the president for the Green Ghana Project and promised that her outfit will team with other stakeholders to ensure that the trees planted will be properly caged to ensure that the seedlings are well protected. Again, she said the Assembly will do a follow up on the seedlings given to individuals to ensure they are well maintained.



The Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Constituency Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom bemoaned the recent destruction of the forest areas. He said " if we do not replace the depleted forest by growing more trees, how can we survive as a people". He therefore lauded the Green Ghana Project and said it is the panacea to deal with climate change and other environmental challenges.

Nana Bosompim Kitikyie Appenteng II, Krontinhene of Dompoase called on traditional leaders to support the project to make it a success. He also appealed to other stakeholders to make sure the seedlings are well nurtured, properly maintained for them to mature very well.



Whilst he bemoaned the depletion of the forest as a result of the activities of illegal mining, Nana Bosompim Kitikyie Appenteng II threw his weight behind the government's resolve to clamp down on the activities of illegal mining to save the environment.







