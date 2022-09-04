Obuasi MCE issues scam alert

Obuasi MCE, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah

Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elija Adansi-Bonah has denied knowledge and involvement in all the recruitment scams in his name, asking people to be wary of the activities of criminals on social media.

The government appointee has observed that unscrupulous individuals are using various social media platforms to dupe innocent Ghanaians under the pretext of securing their victims' jobs in security agencies and other state institutions.



According to the Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the modus operandi of the yet-to-be arrested criminals is to lure their victims to pay huge sums of monies as bribes ostensibly to influence authorities.



A statement issued by the MCE, the chairman of the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC), admonishes religious organizations, the media, and the public to verify the information to avoid being scammed.

"I would like to inform the general public I do not have any hand recruiting or employing people into any security service. Any person who deals with such people does that at his or her own risk.



"All the religious organizations and media houses are to inform their congregation, viewers/listeners, respectively as well as the general public not to fall prey to these unscrupulous people," the MCE admonished.