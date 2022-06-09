1
Menu
News

Obuasi: Police round up five robbery suspects, one shot dead

Robbery Suspects11 The suspects

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The police have arrested four robbery suspects who attacked a mining site last Tuesday at Fenaso Ketewa near Obuasi.

The robbers, armed with pump-action guns attempted to rob the miners of some gold ore but they were unsuccessful, the police said in a statement.

“They, however, were able to make away with 50 litres of diesel,” the police posted on Facebook.

A special intelligence-led operation conducted by the police led to the arrest of the suspects – Porideme Moses, Boadi, Agya Owusu and Osofo – at their hideout.

“One other suspect, Mallam, who opened fire on the police team sustained gunshot wounds and died upon arrival at the hospital.

“Items retrieved from them include a locally manufactured pistol, a pump-action gun, nine (9) BB live cartridges, eight AAA live cartridges and the 50 litres of fuel,” the statement said.

“We wish to assure the public that we will continue to work hard to ensure the safety and security of all,” it added.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies