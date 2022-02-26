Obuasi: Suspected highway robber shot dead, weapons retrieved

The robber was shot by the police

A suspected highway robber was shot and killed during an intelligence-led operation by the police at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, dailymailgh.com has learned.

This follows recent reports of violent crimes including highway robberies within the Obuasi township and other surrounding areas.



Confirmation



A published police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com indicated that the deceased was part of a five-member gang said to had planned a robbery attack on users of the Nyamebekyere-Kokotenten motor road.



A police patrol team dispatched to that stretch following intelligence met the all-male adults armed with guns.

“The armed men on seeing the said [police] vehicle started firing through the windscreen and the police returned fire killing one of them who was later identified as Yaw Obolo about 35 years of age whilst the others fled into a nearby bush”, the police report stated.



One locally manufactured single-barreled gun, an 8BB live cartridges and an Itel mobile were retrieved from the scene and retained.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital, the police said.