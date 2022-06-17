0
Obuasi Tender Accident: Fire Officer died from spinal injury - GNFS

Eight Fire Fighters Injured In Road Crash Five other victims of the accident have been discharged from the hospital

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed the cause of death of one of the six fire officers who sustained injuries in the tender accident in Obuasi a few days ago.

The Service said the way the injured persons were handled after the accident was not professional and contributed to the officer sustaining a spine injury.

The Public Relations Officer for the GNFS ACFO 1 Timothy Osafo Affum said the way some residents rushed in to assist in rescuing the officers could have been better.

He said the officer was transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital because of the injury he sustained and was sent to the theatre but could not survive.

The Obuasi Fire tender accident recorded on June 6, 2022, has resulted in the death of a young firefighter, the Ghana National Fire Service has announced.

Some officers, who were responding to a distress call, got involved in an accident.

