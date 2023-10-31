Obuasi West MP commended for the judicious use of MP’s common fund

One of the schools built by Obuasi West MP

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Parliaments generally perform functions including oversight, legislation, and representation. In many developing countries, this representation function portrays Members of Parliament (MPs) as Developmental agents in their communities.

One of the main sources of funds for MPs has been from the District Assemblies Common Fund. The Constitution of Ghana has created the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to transfer financial resources from the central government to local governments (MMDAs). Out of this has been the creation of the MP's share of the DACF. The allocation is made to help MPs directly address developmental challenges in their districts.



The Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah has commended the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West constituency Hon Kwaku Kwarteng for the judicious use of the MP's common fund.



Speaking to the Media after inspecting some completed projects initiated by the Member of Parliament through his Common Fund, Hon Adansi-Bonah said the MP's projects focused on the key challenges facing the constituency.



The Mce together with officials from the Assembly visited the Kokoteasua Experimental School where Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng has put up an 8-seater water closet toilet facility for the school. The team also toured the 3-classroom block at Bogobiri school and some footbridges at Old Abompekrom and New Nyamebekyere as well as a 10-seater WC toilet facility at the Kwabena Fori school, all constricted by the Mp.



Touching on the importance of the MP's common fund, the MCE for Obuasi said it has been complementing the efforts of the Assembly in its quest to bridge the infrastructural gap in the educational sector in Obuasi.



Education Infrastructural audit yielding positive results

According to Hon. Adansi-Bonah, he led a team to audit infrastructural facilities in the educational sector and work out the modalities to fix the challenges.



"So far, the Assembly has completed a 6-unit classroom block at Kokoteasua Experimental School, Bogobiri, Adaase school, and the Bidieso school is almost complete ", the Mce added.



Again, he said the Assembly has lined up key projects to boost the existing infrastructural facilities in schools in the Municipality. He said the Anglican school project in particular will commence very soon.



During the handing over of the 8-seater water closet toilet facility at the Kokoteasua Experimental School, the Headteacher of the school Ayishetu Tahiru lauded the MP for resolving a key challenge facing the school.



She said the staff and pupils of the school can now heave a sigh of relief knowing their challenge with the absence of proper washroom facilities has been resolved.