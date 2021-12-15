Obuasi area Pemem organized inter districts sports festival

The ministry employed the services of Archivers Medical Center

The Obuasi Area PEMEM organized an Inter Districts Sports Festival on the 3rd of December 2021.

The event was chaired by Apostle William Boakye Agyarko (Who doubled as the match commissioner) and assisted by Pastor B. S. Mensah (Area PEMEM Leader), Pastor Samuel Annor (Area Youth Pastor), and other Area Executives took place at the Ofori Sports Stadium in Obuasi Municipality.



Eight (8) teams from the districts in the Obuasi Area participated in the football gala.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko before the kickoff quoted Hebrew 13:1 and stated that one of the motives of the organization is to exhibit brotherly love amongst members in the Area.



At the end of the event, Adansi Asokwa District emerged champions beating the Obuasi Estate District to a 5-4 in penalty kicks after a goalless full time making the Estate District the second Position.



Obuasi Kunka District pastored by the Area PEMEM Leader went home with the Third Position after defeating Kwabrafoso District to an 8-7 goals on penalties after a goalless full time.



Trophies were presented to the First, Second, and Third Teams whiles medals were given to the Best Goalkeeper, Best Player, Goal King, and the winning team. Peter Nkansah (Obuasi Estate District), Thomas Aboagye (Kunka District), and Emmanuel Arthur (Obuasi Estate District) were the best player, best goalkeepers, and top goalscorer respectively.

As part of the Four-Year Strategic Plan, the ministry wants Men and their families to be in good health to accomplish their life careers and ministry as the church needs able-bodied people for the successful execution of her vision.



It is stated in the plan that the ministry would therefore organize annual inter-ministry sporting activities and Institute an annual soccer gala in collaboration with other ministries in the Districts and Area levels to unearth talents in the church and help whip up the enthusiasm of the young men in participating fully PEMEM activities and to also preach the gospel to both members and non-members who might come to patronize such events.







Apostle William Boakye Agyarko in his presentation mentioned that the Area PEMEM organized the program in fulfillment of the second thematic area (PHYSICAL GROWTH) in the Strategic Plan of the ministry and in accordance the Church’s Four-Year Strategy.



He advised the players that anytime they find themselves in any field, they should remember they are ambassadors for Christ with an assignment to possess the nation. He, therefore, thanked all the participants and commissioned them to use their God-given talent to win souls for Christ so that together we can possess the nations for Him.



Pastor Samuel Annor The Area Youth Pastor and PIWC Obuasi Resident Minister preached the gospel and made an altar call before the closure of the event.

A team of sports personalities and journalists from Shaft FM and Time FM were present at the event.



In addition to the sporting activities, the ministry employed the services of Archivers Medical Center to undertake health screening on Blood Groups, Hepatitis, Sugar, Body Mass Index, Eye, and many others to the men at the festival.



Signed



Jacqueline Akosua Brago